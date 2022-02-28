Pack Your Bags, Solo Travellers. Visit These 5 Female-Friendly Destinations in India

Ladies, admit it! Now and then, we all yearn to escape our daily lives and discover ourselves within the most beautiful nature. We die to find hours with ourselves, even when we have some of the finest people in our lives. There is nothing more therapeutic for such spirits than a alone route excursion.

It’s 2022, and it’s past time for women to face their fears about travelling alone. However, safety takes precedence over wanderlust. Certain solo female travel spots in India will make your heart skip a beat. Let’s take a look,

Pondicherry

Advertisement

A relaxing environment where no one disturbs you is ideal for a female solo traveller. Pondicherry is one of the top destinations in India for female alone excursions. Pondicherry, with its pristine beaches and French colonial houses, is one of those destinations where you can both rest and explore. Isn’t this the best vacation ever?

Munnar

Munnar, in the south, is one of the more progressive and friendly destinations to visit. They also provide concierge services to assist you to organise your day of seeing the area. Munnar is one of India’s most popular solitary female travel locations, because of its outstanding natural beauty and unparalleled tranquillity.

Hampi

If you’re a history geek who enjoys relics from bygone eras, Hampi in Karnataka is the place to visit. The hamlet of Hampi boasts several ancient sites whose beauty would take your breath away. Being in Hampi will also not break the bank because lodging is inexpensive and the locals are cordial, warm, and pleasant, making it the greatest spot in India for a solo vacation for ladies.

Rishikesh

The yoga capital of India is not just a haven for yogis, but also a pleasant place in Uttarakhand for solo female travellers. This location is well-known as the best in the country for river rafting. Despite its modest size, the residents are incredibly friendly, and the variety of activities available make it one of the most fascinating and safe locations in India for solo female travellers.

Advertisement

Udaipur

Rajasthan is without a doubt on every backpacker’s bucket list. And Udaipur needs to be on the list when it comes to experiencing this culturally rich state. This regal city is not only ornamented with gorgeous palaces and picturesque lakes but is also regarded as a secure haven for women. The people here are kind, and the streets are safe to walk down.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.