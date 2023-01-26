Fans are waiting with bated breath for Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor ever since the movie’s trailer was revealed. The movie’s title, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, caught everyone by surprise a few weeks ago as the filmmaker kept it a secret up until then. The movie’s trailer, which lasts a little over 3 minutes, is entertaining to watch and features a variety of sensual, humorous and dramatic sequences.

Another thing in the trailer that steals the show is Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning avatar. Starting with the very first sequence of Shraddha in her hot pink bikini set with neon green stripes to her all-white bikini look, the actress has impressed us. If you’re planning a vacation, take this as a reminder to pack a sheer saron along with your bikini and set goals just like Shraddha Kapoor.

Here are some cues:

Sheer layer-ups of any pop-up colour will do on your bikinis as well. That not only helps you to follow the trend but also will help you feel comfortable in your bikinis. For a day out with your crush, any floral-printed dress along with a pair of white sneakers will be the best. Whites can never go wrong and Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in her white bikini, which she emphasised with open hair, glossy pink lips, and big curvy lashes.

You must have seen how crochet detailing is getting all over. Be it your outfits or accessories, they can make you look your best, we bet. In the teaser for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha also sports some crochet outfits. One of them is this plunging-necked, ombre mini dress.

A romantic beach date with a starry sky and a crimson dress? For a scene, Shraddha wore exactly that, and she looked stunning.

Adding a crochet kimono can never be a bad idea and especially after taking notes from the diva herself. You too can look graceful after adding a long cover-up on your bikini that will make heads turn on the beaches.

