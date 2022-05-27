Home » News » Lifestyle » Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Quotes on Life, Courage and Failure by India's First Prime Minister

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Quotes on Life, Courage and Failure by India's First Prime Minister

Pandit Nehru loved children and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Pandit Nehru loved children and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: One of India's finest politicians, Pandit Nehru was also fondly called "Chacha Nehru" by children

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 27, 2022, 06:55 IST

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964. The first Prime Minister of independent India breathed his last in Delhi. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. Regarded as one of the most prominent politicians of India, Nehru was homeschooled till the age of 15, after which he went abroad for pursuing his higher studies.

The eminent freedom fighter returned to India at the age of 22 in order to practice law with his father Motilal Nehru. One of India’s finest politicians, Pandit Nehru was also fondly called “Chacha Nehru" by children. Nehru loved children and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day.

Remembering the iconic politician on his death anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the inspirational quotes by him:

Advertisement

  1. On courage
    It is only too easy to make suggestions and later try to escape the consequences of what we say.
  2. On life
    Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.
  3. On Failure
    Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objective and principles.
  4. On Nature
    We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.
  5. On Loyalty
    Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: May 27, 2022, 06:55 IST