Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Quotes on Life, Courage and Failure by India's First Prime Minister

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964. The first Prime Minister of independent India breathed his last in Delhi. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. Regarded as one of the most prominent politicians of India, Nehru was homeschooled till the age of 15, after which he went abroad for pursuing his higher studies.

The eminent freedom fighter returned to India at the age of 22 in order to practice law with his father Motilal Nehru. One of India’s finest politicians, Pandit Nehru was also fondly called “Chacha Nehru" by children. Nehru loved children and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day.

Remembering the iconic politician on his death anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the inspirational quotes by him:

Advertisement

On courage

It is only too easy to make suggestions and later try to escape the consequences of what we say. On life

Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will. On Failure

Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objective and principles. On Nature

We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open. On Loyalty

Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.