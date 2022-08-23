Paneer: This Nutrient-Rich Food Has Some Amazing But Little-known Benefits

Paneer or cottage cheese is made from milk and is soft, white and creamy in texture. Unlike other types of cheese, paneer doesn’t undergo any ageing process and is considered fresh. This causes the edible to be very mild in taste and a versatile one that can take any flavour.

It can be made using any sort of milk such as regular, reduced fat and nonfat milk. It is a staple vegetarian food item in India and can be prepared in several ways such as roasted cottage cheese, paneer butter masala, Kadai paneer, shahi paneer, palak paneer, paneer tikka, tandoori paneer and more.

Along with being versatile, paneer is a protein-rich healthy snack. According to Healthline, one serving (226 grams) of low-fat paneer provides 163 calories, 28 grams of protein, 6.2 grams of carbs and 2.3 grams of fat. In addition to all this, it also has many nutrients and minerals such as Phosphorus, Sodium, Selenium, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Calcium and Folate. It also has good amounts of chlorine, copper, zinc and Vitamin B6.

Due to being nutrient-rich and low in carbs, paneer is a great source of protein for people who go to the gym. Some benefits of Paneer are:

It helps you lose weight – High protein and low-calorie content make it a perfect food item for a weight-loss diet plan. It is filling and the reduced calorie intake helps in losing weight.

It helps in muscle gain – Athletes and fitness enthusiasts love paneer. This is because the high protein content in it helps with muscle development. Casein present in paneer is as effective as whey protein at building muscle and inhibits muscle breakdown.

It helps prevent insulin resistance – Insulin resistance causes Type 2 diabetes and heart risks. Calcium found in paneer helps in reducing your resistance to insulin.

It promotes bone strength – Calcium, Phosphorus and protein are linked to increasing bone strength.

It is high in selenium – One cup of paneer provides us with 37% of the RDI for selenium. This mineral helps in increasing antioxidant protection in the blood.

All these benefits together make Paneer a superfood that is highly beneficial for its consumer.

