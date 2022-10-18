Papaya Leaves to Pomegranate, 5 Foods That Can Help You Recover From Dengue Fever

The dengue fever, which often strikes us during this season, causes platelets to deplete rapidly, leading to problems such as high fever, headache, vomiting, and muscle and joint pain. People also observe skin rashes. Usually, these symptoms appear in 3-14 days and the fever is caused by the bite of an infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

If not treated well, dengue fever can deteriorate your condition rapidly. However, there is no cure or vaccine for dengue. The only way to treat the disease is by controlling the symptoms through over-the-counter medicines such as paracetamol. But a very important component of the recovery process is the diet. It is important to have a healthy diet containing edibles which have essential nutrients to recover from the disease.

According to Indian Express, dietician Pavithra N Raj has advised you to add these food items to your diet in case you suffer from dengue:

Papaya Leaves – The papain and chymopapain enzymes found in papaya leaves help improve digestion and curing gas. Papaya leaf juice is extremely beneficial in dengue fever and 30ml of papaya juice every day can help increase the platelets in our body.

Pomegranate – Pomegranate has been used in the country as a healing ingredient for ages. The fruit contains nutrients that provide energy to the body. Pomegranate is rich in iron, an essential nutrient to increase blood platelets and haemoglobin.

Coconut Water – Dengue causes excessive sweating which can lead to dehydration. This makes coconut water a perfect drink for the patient as it not only hydrates the body but also cures electrolyte imbalance and provides energy to the body.

Turmeric – This antiseptic spice is also a metabolism booster and helps with a speedy recovery during dengue fever. Add a pinch of turmeric to a glass of hot milk and drink every night before going to sleep.

Fenugreek – Methi or fenugreek seeds are known to induce sleep. It also acts as a painkiller and stabilizes body temperature during high fever.

