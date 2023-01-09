Papaya Seeds Face Pack: Know How to Make and Apply It

Do you know papaya seeds contain antioxidants and phytochemicals that are beneficial to the skin? Incorporating a papaya seeds face pack into your skincare regime can help reduce wrinkles and other forms of visible ageing. Papaya is a nutritious fruit, which contains vitamins A, C, and E, and antioxidants that help moisturise and nourish skin from within. But only a few people are aware of the benefits of papaya seeds for skincare. Today, we will be sharing tips on how to make a papaya seeds face pack for glowing and radiant skin.

Ingredients For Papaya Seeds Face Pack

Advertisement

Papaya seeds- 1 tsp

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil - 1 tsp

Raw honey - 1 tsp

2 capsules of vitamin C

How To Make Papaya Seeds Face Pack At Home?

To make papaya seeds face pack, segregate the seeds and then add honey and vitamin C capsules to them. Stir the mixture well. After that, take some coconut oil and pour it into the mixture. Blend the mixture till the paste becomes thick. Once done, add some extra drops of coconut oil to the mixture for a smoother paste. Your homemade face pack is ready.

Method To Apply Papaya Seeds Face Pack:

Once you have prepared the homemade papaya seeds to face pack, apply the paste to your face. You can also apply this face pack on your hands. Make sure to apply it evenly on your face. Leave it for some time, i.e for at least 10-15 minutes, and then wash the skin with lukewarm water. After washing your face, don’t forget to moisturise the skin with coconut oil.

Papaya Seeds Face Pack Benefits

Advertisement

Papaya seeds contain anti-ageing and antioxidant properties, which help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and may protect skin cells from oxidative damage. Papaya seeds are also recognised as the best moisturiser for the skin. So, a papaya seeds face mask should be included in your skincare routine to build collagen and keep the skin hydrated throughout the day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here