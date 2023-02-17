Fruits are a very good source of nutrition and essential vitamins — the reason they should be part of everyone’s diet. But you need to know that eating fruits is known to have some incredible benefits for your skin. From preventing acne and fine lines to keeping your skin radiant and glowing, fruits do it all.

Eating fruits is something you can do to reverse the damage that has already been done to your skin and it provides a natural glow to your skin. The best part is that you can do it without sitting at a beauty salon. All you have to do is a little change to your diet. Here is a list of fruits that are a must to cure your damaged skin:

Tomatoes

Advertisement

Tomatoes are rich in a range of carotenoids like lutein, beta-carotene and lycopene among others. These stop wrinkles from appearing on your skin over some time. This even helps protect your skin from the adverse effects of pollution and the sun’s glare.

Papayas

Papayas are rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain. It also has vitamins A, C and B, pantothenic acid and folate, which help to prevent skin damage from free radicals.

Apples

Having apples helps to restore a healthy youthful glow, thanks to the presence of vitamins A and C. The peel, as well as the fruit, is rich in antioxidants, potassium, magnesium and dietary fibres. These protect our skin, not only from antioxidant damage but even make it appear fresh and youthful.

Watermelons

Watermelons in the summer help keep the skin hydrated throughout the day. These are rich in antioxidants and water content and help to flush out all the toxins from your body. Rich in Vitamin C, watermelons also help fight wrinkles.

Strawberries

Advertisement

Strawberries contain naturally occurring alpha-hydroxy acid (AHAs) and salicylic acid which is very good to fight acne. These two combine to form the perfect shield against oily and acne-prone skin. Strawberries are known for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which make them a part of this list.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here