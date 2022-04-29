Paracetamol: What You Should Know About This Most Common of Drugs

An over-the-counter medicine, paracetamol remains to be the first preference for many to get relief from headaches, fever, and other mild health problems. Now, when a medicine is so widely used, it becomes imperative that we know more about it. So, today, we will be busting some myths associated with paracetamol and will bring to light some hidden facts about it.

The most common myth around the use of paracetamol is that it can be popped whenever you want, and as many as one requires. But, doctors advise that people usually ignore the dosage instructions which come with the medicine and tend to overdose on it. Experts also suggest that paracetamol should be used in proper dosage for it to work effectively.

Many myths associated to paracetamol are there on the Internet. One such titbit was that once consumed, paracetamol stays in the body for 5 years. However, experts suggest that the medicine leaves the system of the patient within 24 hours of being ingested. The effect of the medicine also lasts for only 4 to 6 hours.

Although overdosing on paracetamol can be harmful to your health, your body doesn’t get dependent on the medicine. Frequent use of paracetamol doesn’t cause the body to build resistance to it. But, some people can still develop a psychological dependency on the drug.

Some quick facts about paracetamol

Paracetamol belongs to the analgesics class of medicines used worldwide as a common pain reliever. Paracetamol is basically the brand name for the medicine that is also known as acetaminophen, Panadol or Tylenol. The medicine witnessed its first clinical use back in 1956 and has been since in use globally under different names.

