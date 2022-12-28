Parenting 101: Prepare Your Kid To Be A Good Teammate With These Tips

Being a parent is one of the most beautiful experiences that only new parents can best describe. However, parenting comes with its own set of challenges. And sometimes, it can become quite overwhelming for some people. This is because there are numerous things that one needs to attend to when they’re raising a kid and want to instil good values in him/her. It also often causes confusion among parents as to what exactly is the right approach to go about raising their children.

One of the many values that parents must focus on inculcating in their children at a young age is teamwork, teaching them how to be good teammates. So, read on to find out some effective tips that will help you prepare your kid to become a good teammate.

Praising:

It is important to teach your kid how to praise others. The best way to do so is by praising them, and explaining to them how appreciation plays an important role in building a bond with people, eventually promoting good teammate behaviour. Don’t forget to ask them questions about being a good teammate to spark their curiosity about its importance.

Modelling Good Teammate Behaviour:

Whether it is playing an outdoor game on the field or playing a board game at home, it is important to show your children what a good teammate behaves like. Praising your teammate after they have successfully converted a play into a win is usual, but encouraging them even when they fail is a sign of true sportsmanship and good teammate behaviour. Don’t forget to teach them how to praise the effort of someone despite the result.

Watching Games Involving Teams:

Sports like football, cricket, and hockey, to name a few, involve teams. Showing your kid what it means to be an ideal teammate by sitting with them and watching such games can work wonders in instilling good teammate behaviour in them. And the demonstration is the best way for children to register something in their minds.

All these methods can be effective if practised regularly. However, each method can also have a downside if you overdo it. So make sure that the praises are genuine, the modelling is realistic and the moments in sports, which you want your kids to register, send the right message.

