Parenting Tips: 10 Signs Of Illness Among Children You Can't Afford to Ignore

Aren’t children the lifeline of every household? When they are healthy and smiling, parents also stay happy and at peace. But when the baby falls sick, it becomes the biggest problem for the parents. Since it’s not easy to detect the disease in children, let’s figure out what we can do to find out if your child is sick or faced with some issues.

Some common symptoms that will help you understand the illness among kids:

Signs visible in children 0 to 4 years old:

Advertisement

If their nails and lips turn blue, it can be a sign of congenital heart-related problems.

If the child’s head is bigger than normal, it is a sign of rickets or bone disease.

If the child has a sound in breathing or wheezing, then it can be a sign of pneumonia or asthma.

If your child stares without blinking, then it is a sign of epilepsy.

Signs of illness in children aged 5 to 10 years:

Not being able to open the eyes in the light is a problem of the central nervous system in the child.

Swelling on the face in the morning and a reduction of swelling by evening is a sign of kidney-related disease in the child.

Signs of illness in 11 to 13-year-olds:

Feeling cold in the summer season is a sign of thyroid problems in children.

If your child’s nails are sunken in the middle of their shape like a spoon, it is a sign that the child is deficient in iron. Along with this, it also shows the lack of blood in the child.

Advertisement

If there is a black spot on the child’s neck or waist, then it indicates the disease of sugar in the child.

If you see any of the symptoms in your child, immediately consult a doctor.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here