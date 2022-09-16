Parenting Tips: 4 Negative Impacts of Scolding Children Publicly

Tolerance level of parents is put to test while dealing with children who cause problems or indulge in mischief. In this situation, it is likely that parents will lose their cool and scold their children. Sometimes they even condemn children publicly in front of their friends or classmates. This act can negatively affect the mental health of the children. According to Healthline, these are the side effects of reprimanding children publicly.

1. Depression

Advertisement

Scolding or yelling at children in front of others will cause them many psychological issues. These issues are bound to leave them traumatized in adulthood also. Many researches have shown a link between emotional abuse and depression or anxiety as well. A study was done which kept a check on behavioral symptoms of 13-year-old children who were yelled at by their parents. This study showed an increase in depressive symptoms among these children.

Top showsha video

2. Long term health issues

Rebuking children publicly can also cause long term health issues like arthritis, bad headaches, back and neck problems etc. This is confirmed by a study also. According to the study, negative childhood experience is closely connected with painful medical conditions. Problems like depression, bipolar disorder, and posttraumatic stress disorder arise due to traumatic childhood experiences.

3. Affects brain development

Reprimanding and other forms of harsh parenting methods can have an extremely negative effect on a child’s brain development also. There have been studies researching MRI scans of people with a history of verbal abuse by parents in childhood. This was compared with MRI scans of the people without any instance of abuse. A significant difference was noticed between the two scans.

Advertisement

4. Behavioral problems get worse

Studies have shown that 13 year old children who were shouted at by their parents showed increasingly negative behaviour. Some feel that this harsh behaviour will teach children discipline. On the contrary, it will lead to more complications in their behaviour.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here