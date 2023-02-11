Whether you work from the office or from home or are a stay-at-home parent, you are required to balance every aspect of your life. One such aspect is parenting your child. As a parent, you always want the best for your child and want them to be happy and healthy.

However, it sometimes gets difficult to give them all the attention they need. Although these children become self-dependent among busy parents, it somehow affects them mentally. Let us tell you the signs you must take note of to figure out of they need your attention:

Anxious around other people

Advertisement

If your child is usually outgoing but becomes withdrawn or anxious around other people, it signifies that they may need your attention. They may feel like they will have to compete for your attention and so might be pulling back from others.

Getting negative

Many times children say things for attention which you do not like. In such a situation, the child turns negative towards their parents and deliberately behaves badly in front of them. In this kind of situation, instead of getting angry with them, understand that they are doing this to get your attention.

Clingy behaviour

Children can display clingy behaviour because of several reasons. The reason behind this may be that they’re getting too much attention or because of lack of or insufficient attention. Either way, the parents need to be mindful. Clinginess often arises because they want to feel safe and secure. That said, if you find your child holding onto you or following you around, then it is time to understand the cause of it.

Getting aggressive

Advertisement

Attention-seeking children often resort to aggressive behaviour. This may include throwing things including toys, hitting and causing self-harm to do anything that can put them and the people around in danger. It is one of the best ways for them to get their parents’ immediate attention.

Cry more

If you don’t pay attention to the child for several days, then they can overreact and say what they want. Children who are introverted and cannot speak openly may start overreacting to small things and start crying over petty issues. This means that they need you.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here