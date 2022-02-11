Parenting Tips: Ayurvedic Remedies To Increase Appetite Of Children

Feeding nutritious food at a fixed time to children has become a difficult task for parents in today’s busy lifestyle. Many children try to avoid eating home-cooked food. They prefer to eat fast foods, which are harmful to their health and reduce the appetite of children. This results in a lack of nutrition in children.

Here are some ayurvedic remedies suggested by experts to increase the appetite in the child. These remedies will help you to feed your child nutritious food every day.

Ajwain (carom seeds): It is mostly used to get relief from problems like gas, acidity, constipation and stomach ache. The anti-flatulence elements present in it are very helpful in improving the digestive system as well. After grinding Ajwain, you can add it to lukewarm water and give it to children to increase their appetite.

Cardamom: This can be used to improve digestion and it also enhances the appetite among children. You can grind cardamom and add it to a cup of lukewarm milk and give it to your child every day. This will not only make the milk tasty but also increase the child’s appetite.

Gooseberry: It is considered a good source of Vitamin C. Consuming gooseberry on an empty stomach daily increases the immunity of the body along with increasing eyesight. Boil gooseberry in water, strain it and mix honey in this water. This drink will keep the digestive system healthy in children and the appetite will also increase.

Tamarind: The laxative elements present in tamarind will be useful in increasing the appetite. You can include tamarind chutney or tamarind leaves chutney in children’s food to increase the appetite.

Ginger: Along with increasing appetite, ginger also helps in getting rid of many diseases of the body. Its consumption increases the immunity of the body. You can give ginger juice to your children for increasing their appetite.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

