Parenting Tips: Don’t Ignore These Signs in Your Child’s Behaviour

Unpleasant experiences and troubling situations can affect children physically, mentally and even their cognitive development. This can result in children feeling suffocated for a long time or in certain situations carrying the bitter experience for life time. Troubling or uncomfortable situations make children stay away from their loved ones. It also affects their self-confidence.

It is necessary for the parents to notice any change in the behaviour of the children and they should try to find out the reason behind it.

Dr Shailesh Jha, Senior Psychiatrist of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, says that we need to accept the fact that it’s not just one particular section of society which experiences troubled situations. Children from all sections can be prone to get affected by any difficult situation around them. Parents and guardians need to accept with an open mind that bitter experiences are not only a fact but a reality that all children face at times. We need to create awareness and acceptance about the unpleasant social conditions that children encounter, suggests Dr Jha.

Advertisement

According to Dr Jha, it is important for parents and guardians to watch the changes of their children on a daily basis. This is because the harsh experiences that they will face in their life will clearly reflect in the behaviours of their children. The early stages are very frightening for children. Many behavioural changes can be noticed in children such as their reactions can be very shocking, they may cry loudly, may not be able to sleep, start ignoring people they are close to etc.

Children who are prone to experiencing bitter situations may not want to go to school or participate in social gatherings. They may even go to school but their grades may keep getting low. They may stop taking interest in things they used to do. By easily identifying these symptoms one can find the identity of the bitter experiences happening with children, according to Dr Jha.

Advertisement

Anxiety is very common among children who have faced troubled situations. These children often go into depression, and these effects take a toll on their personalities. Despite having the knowledge they may not be able to keep their point in front of people and may get low morale.

“You need to focus on why your children are facing difficulties in everyday life, without pressurising them too much. You need to form a connection to be able to get all the reasons why your child may be troubled. Even then if you are unable to understand your child and feel as if all your efforts are going to waste, contact a specialist such as a psychologist or a mental health specialist," advises Dr Jha to parents.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.