Parenting Tips: Make Teens Aware of These Crucial Things About Puberty

Teenage is that crucial phase in a human being’s life when a child’s mind is developing, and they are going through several physical, mental, and emotional changes. Children are always full of curiosity and questions, and it can be stressful if you aren’t prepared or sure about the answers, but honestly, it doesn’t need to be that way. If you are a parent, talk to them often and make these conversations easy and comfortable. Not only because they are going through so many changes, but also because they reach sexual maturity at adolescents. So here are a few things that teens must know about puberty:

Why are they experiencing the changes?

They should be told that they have reached a phase where it is normal to experience such changes, and they aren’t alone in this. Tell them why it is happening. Explain to them the hormones behind all these changes. If your child is a boy then they should be informed everything about testosterone, and if she is a girl then explain the role of oestrogen.

Puberty in boys

Firstly, make them aware of the initial visible signs of puberty like hair growth on the face and underarm area, and once they appear to be comfortable enough then talk about the changes in the intimate areas like enlargement of the penis and testicles. And also the pubic area. They should also be informed that as soon as the hormones kick in, they will also experience several changes in their body shape. For instance, changes in their heights, widening of the shoulders, and addition of muscles. They will also witness the changes in the growth of their larynx, which becomes larger and thicker, altering their vocal tone.

Puberty in girls

The first sign of puberty among girls will be the development of the breast which will be followed by hair growth in intimate areas. During puberty, vaginal discharge is a common occurrence, which means that the body is preparing for the first menstrual occurrence. The occurrence of menstruation varies from person to person, depending on their body.

