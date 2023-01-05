Parenting Tips: Not Spending Enough Time With Children May Have Adverse Effects

Our busy professional schedules often pose a hindrance to our personal life. With stressful meetings, toiling endlessly at work, and dealing with work-related issues, it is natural to feel exhausted once you return home from work.

The stress doubles when you have a child, as you struggle to spend time amid your hectic schedule. As a parent, if you get too caught up with your job, chances are that your kid might feel lonely and left out. This not only hampers their well-being but also negatively impacts their behaviour.

Here are five adverse effects of not spending time with your children that you must acknowledge as soon as possible.

Lack of familial bond

Lack of communication may cause disruption in your family. As a result, certain family values and emotions such as love, empathy, common interests, and understanding tend to disappear. Many secrets go unspoken when parents and kids start living different lifestyles, harming the family’s connections. Over time, your child will refrain from opening up to you, even when they make grave mistakes.

Emotional trauma

Working parents, who do not spend enough time with their children, might be raising emotionally distressed individuals. Since kids do not have anyone to vent their feelings to or talk about their day, they will start bottling up their emotions and become insecure. Trust issues might creep up, accompanied by low self-esteem.

Negative behavioural patterns

Even though negative behavioural effects might not be apparent right away, your kid might change their nature by using aggression, stealing, or bullying as a way to express their feelings of loneliness and melancholy. These problems might start at various ages for boys and girls, and might also be direct or indirect.

Poor academic results

When a child is in a positive state of mind, he or she excels in his academics. But parents, who do not spend time with their children, might notice a drop in their academic performance. It is extremely crucial that you sit with your child when they are doing their homework or school projects, in order to make them feel loved, and give them a sense of belonging.

Relying on social media

Social media and other types of entertainment are frequently preferred by kids who lack adequate parental attention. It becomes the child’s way to overcome their loneliness. Such children might spend their entire day on cell phones, hindering their physical and intellectual growth. This often paves the way for your child to be apathetic. They might face problems in striking up a conversation with someone, and even isolate themselves from others.

