Parenting Tips: Signs You Have Raised A Spoilt Child- What To Do About It

Raising a child with unconditional love, simply means that parents accept their little ones completely without any restrictions or stipulations. But in the process of showering love on them, are you spoiling your child’s behaviour? Sometimes, unconditional love would create no fear in parent-child interactions. Too much leniency can spoil your child, making them stubborn and aggressive in nature.

As we all know, parenting is a tightrope walk. Many parents, caregivers and teachers struggle with figuring out how to deal with spoiled kids? It is extremely important for us to know, how to balance our love and affection with discipline, for our child’s growth and upbringing. Here are some signs that shows you’re raising a spoiled child.

They ignore your words or don’t respect you

If your child frequently refuses or gives excuses to do basic things you ask, be careful. If they repeatedly refuse to eat or follow instructions, this may result in stubborn behaviour and they start ignoring or respecting you.

They cannot tolerate the word, No

Spoilt kids tend to lack patience and have a hard time being told, no to certain things. In any case, if you say no, sooner or later, the child may retaliate with tantrums or screams. They often use manipulative approaches to fulfil their needs and wants.

They are never satisfied and react in frustration

You give them something to eat, like their favourite cookies, or chocolates or buy them toys, but they want more. This shows that your kids are never grateful for what they have and expect you to do more. They often react in frustration, if their needs aren’t met and show furious behaviour like screaming, crying and hitting.

Superiority complex

This behaviour can aggravate if you over-appreciate your child. Some spoiled kids tend to develop a superiority complex over others and may feel that they only deserve the best.

They have no sportsmanship

The way your child behaves during a game can speak a lot about how spoiled they are. If they start crying or throw a tantrum while losing a game, this shows they are sore losers. Although it is completely normal to feel bad after losing how they react or treat their team members can tell a lot about their behaviour.

Tips to help you avoid raising a spoilt child and improve their behaviour

Only praise them when they deserve it, if they have not achieved so well in something, do not please them.

Listen to whatever your child wants to say to you, whether you agree or not. It allows them to feel heard which will help them cool down their mind.

Manage failures, your child needs to learn that they don’t always win, help them manage that disappointment and carry on.

Spoiled kids want everything immediately, teach them to have patience. Sometimes, refusing or holding off on indulgences will help your child develop self-discipline.

