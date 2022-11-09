Parenting Tips: Tips To Promote Growth And Development In Infants

Looking after the health and safety of the baby is the most crucial part of parenthood. An infant’s body, like all of us, makes its own antibiotic on exposure to viruses and germs, and that’s when the immune system gradually becomes strong. Therefore, it becomes crucial for them to be exposed to their surrounding. As a parent, you can provide them with adequate nutrition and help them grow to their fullest potential and ensure their safety and protection.

Speaking of this, here are some tips you can use to boost the development and growth of your infant.

Adequate Nutrition

To ensure your infant’s development and growth, provide adequate nutrition. Breast milk is considered the best and only source of nutrition for the first six months, which can be gradually complemented with healthy solid foods.

Stimulate bodily movement

Making the infant sleep on your belly, slowly lifting the rattle little by little, and encouraging them to raise their head to see the rattle would help stimulate head and shoulder movement.

Connect with your infant

Connect and communicate with your infant to help them develop language and social skills. It will strengthen the parent-child bond and stimulate their development.

Play interactive games

Playing and engaging in interactive activities boosts the development of infants. For instance, you can play belly time or peek-a-boo. Such activities stimulate babies’ cognitive, sensory, motor, and social development.

On-time vaccination and care

To ensure your infant’s safety and protection, ensure that your baby receives all the vaccinations on time, especially during the initial days. This would help strengthen the baby’s immune system and promote development.

