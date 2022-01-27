Home » News » Lifestyle » Parineeti Chopra Gives Us Fashion Goals With Her Latest On-Point Ethnic Looks

Parineeti Chopra uploaded a carousel post channeling her inner retro diva
Parineeti Chopra has been acing her fashion game lately and her recent Instagram posts have been nothing less than fashion inspiration for many

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: January 27, 2022, 19:15 IST

Recently, Parineeti Chopra uploaded a carousel post channeling her inner retro diva. For this look, she chose a six-yard outfit, which made the actress appear as she just stepped out of a classic retro movie. The actress looked stunning in a beautiful pleated blush pink saree and a full-sleeved blouse. The diva complemented her outfit with gentle curls, a golden statement neckpiece and big chunky studs, keeping it incredibly sophisticated. Parineeti kept her makeup suitable to her pink outfit by wearing a pink tone lipstick and her usual, winged eyeliner. The actress looks really stunning in her delicate look. She captioned the picture, “Cast me in a retro movie?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZGfT67DruQ/

Parineeti is currently shooting for the television show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, which will mark her TV debut as a judge, and has been quite active in posting her gorgeous ensembles direct from the sets, offering us all a visual treat. She chose an all-black ensemble for her next look. In a full-sleeved black crop top with gold foil stamping print flowing skirt showing off a killer waistline, she slayed a figure-defining silhouette. Parineeti completed the ensemble with a stacked gold necklace. She accentuated her glam appeal with a dab of pink on her lips, rosy cheeks, and her black winged eyeliner streaks, leaving her gorgeous hair open down.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZHJYhIDjH_/

Prior to it, Parineeti embraced ethnicity, sharing herself in a stunning sharara. The ensemble included a short Kurti with a belt and complementing sequin-encrusted sharara bottoms. The actress accessorised with a choker necklace and ring.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZCBTgVDfGc/

Who knew ethnic wear could be so fashionable? Cheers to Pari for making it a reality for us.

