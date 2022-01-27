Parineeti Chopra Gives Us Fashion Goals With Her Latest On-Point Ethnic Looks

Recently, Parineeti Chopra uploaded a carousel post channeling her inner retro diva. For this look, she chose a six-yard outfit, which made the actress appear as she just stepped out of a classic retro movie. The actress looked stunning in a beautiful pleated blush pink saree and a full-sleeved blouse. The diva complemented her outfit with gentle curls, a golden statement neckpiece and big chunky studs, keeping it incredibly sophisticated. Parineeti kept her makeup suitable to her pink outfit by wearing a pink tone lipstick and her usual, winged eyeliner. The actress looks really stunning in her delicate look. She captioned the picture, “Cast me in a retro movie?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZGfT67DruQ/

Advertisement

Parineeti is currently shooting for the television show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, which will mark her TV debut as a judge, and has been quite active in posting her gorgeous ensembles direct from the sets, offering us all a visual treat. She chose an all-black ensemble for her next look. In a full-sleeved black crop top with gold foil stamping print flowing skirt showing off a killer waistline, she slayed a figure-defining silhouette. Parineeti completed the ensemble with a stacked gold necklace. She accentuated her glam appeal with a dab of pink on her lips, rosy cheeks, and her black winged eyeliner streaks, leaving her gorgeous hair open down.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZHJYhIDjH_/

Prior to it, Parineeti embraced ethnicity, sharing herself in a stunning sharara. The ensemble included a short Kurti with a belt and complementing sequin-encrusted sharara bottoms. The actress accessorised with a choker necklace and ring.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZCBTgVDfGc/

Who knew ethnic wear could be so fashionable? Cheers to Pari for making it a reality for us.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.