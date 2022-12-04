Parineeti Chopra's London Diaries With Her Family Are Just Too Dreamy

Parineeti Chopra, who was recently seen in Uunchai, is currently taking a much-needed break with her family in London. Even though Parineeti is busy spending time with her family, she is making sure to share glimpses of her time with her fans online. Recently, she uploaded a series of pictures on her gram featuring her day out with her brothers.

The first post shows Parineeti posing with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj, where the siblings are standing against a backdrop of beautiful autumn trees in a park. The actress can be seen in a blue and black warm comfy jacket with a pair of earmuffs and matching midnight blue pants and white sneakers. She captioned this post, “Eldest but the shortest."

Advertisement

The Uunchai actress posted yet another post on Monday on social media. Parineeti can be seen taking a selfie with a snowy winter background. She was dressed in a puffy white and grey jacket with a black sweater underneath it. She paired her ensemble with a grey fur hat.

Advertisement

In this post, she was seen relaxing by a fountain while wearing a bright red, green, and white jacket. In reference to the ensemble, the actress added, “I’m beginning to look a lot like Christmas," and credited the photos to her mother, Reena Chopra.

The actress also shared multiple pictures from her trip with her family on Instagram stories. In one of the images, Parineeti posed with her brother Shivang on the streets of London. While in another one, she stood with her parents in front of a picturesque view with a cloudy sky in the background.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. She will be next seen in Capsule Gill.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here