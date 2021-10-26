Paris Hilton's Toilet Paper Dress to Lady Gaga's Meat Dress: Stars Who Have Nailed Bizarre Styles

Life is too short to wear boring clothes! And when you are someone as popular as Paris Hilton, every bizarre silhouette is worth a million bucks. The 40-year-old hotel heiress recently broke the internet when she donned a dress made from toilet paper! The reality TV star who was draped in toilet paper from head to toe, saw her pose for the shutterbugs. The highlight of this bizarre dress was the elaborate ruffled sleeves and tiara made from toilet paper. Though her original dress was a gorgeous white fitted short dress, the creative toilet paper ensemble added the much-needed drama to her overall look.

Well, if you thought Hilton’s look was bizarre, then you have so much more to explore. Over the years, Hollywood has seen its share of celebrities flaunting quirky designs on the red carpet and events. So, without further ado, here are some iconic and avant-garde ensembles worn by celebrities which went down in the history of bizarre fashion.

>KATY PERRY’S TOILET ROLL INSPIRED OUTFIT

Looks like Hilton’s bridal brunch look was inspired by Katy Perry’s outfit of the day! Singer and judge of American Idol Katy Perry took to Instagram last year and posed in a larger-than-life toilet paper roll. The look, which was part of the reality singing show’s promotions, had the reality show’s initials AI printed on the roll. Katy who was all smiles during the shoot, wrote: WIPE (I mean SWIPE) over to see how you can vote for your fav #americanidol top 10 FYI spoiler alertWest coast, if you’re looking for that extra roll, tune in to @AmericanIdol now on @abcnetwork to see my big dumb stash (disclaimer TP costume not made of actual TP) (sic)."

>RITA ORA’S BATHROBE GOWN Advertisement

There’s nothing better than slipping into a soft cozy bathrobe after a long shower. Right? Well, taking it a notch higher was singer Rita Ora who donned a floor-length bathrobe and teamed it with a towel over her head at the 2013 MTV EMA Awards. The outfit did give a ‘I don’t care’ about the red carpet feel, but no one’s complaining. Rita’s out of shower look was sexy and she literally showered herself with diamonds.

>RIHANA’s FABRIC PIECES COUTURE DRESS

Singer Rihana is known to make heads turn with her red carpet looks. While she stole hearts during the 2021 MET GALA, it was her look at the MET GALA in 2017 that shut down the red carpet. The singer wore a Comme des Garçons’ Fall 2016 design which was an amalgamation of architecture, floral prints, and an avant-garde silhouette. Teamed with a pair of red tie-up stilettos, it was the confidence she walked with on the red carpet that made this bizarre look a clear masterpiece.

>LADY GAGA’S MEAT DRESS

Food for thought? Well, pop star Lady Gaga is an icon when it comes to out of the box fashion. Apart from all her avant-garde looks, the meat dress she wore at the VMA awards in 2010 has never gone out of style in the bizarre category. Known to speak her mind, Gaga attended the ceremony wearing an outfit made from meat. Dressed in meat from head to toe, the ‘A Star is Born’ actor explained the concept behind the dress on the Ellen DeGeneres show. She said: “if you don’t stand up for what we believe in, pretty soon we are going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones."

>KIM KARDASHIAN & CARDI B FACE OFF

The Queens of their World, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B rocked the ‘cover me head to toe’ look with elan. It was Kim who broke the internet when she stepped out covered fully in an all-black Balenciaga T-shirt dress. The tricky ensemble at the METGala 2021 may not have been as breath-taking as her previous looks, but surely had everyone talking and how! Giving the look, a colourful approach was rapper Cardi B, who walked the streets of Paris in Richard Quinn’s ensemble which featured a floral mask, a boxy jacket, a skirt, and tights. Well, both looks may have been challenging to eye for both Kim and Cardi, but on the confidence meter they scored a perfect 10.

Who did it better according to you?

