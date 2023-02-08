Paris To Santorini; Romantic Destinations To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

We have finally entered the most special week for lovebirds in every corner of the world. Valentine’s week also amps up the excitement, as it takes the couple closer to the day which celebrates love. Celebrated as Valentine’s Day, February 14, gives lovers an opportunity to not just celebrate their love but to spend quality time with their partners. And as we are inching closer to the most awaited romantic occasion that is Valentine’s Day, what better way to celebrate it than by visiting one of the most romantic destinations across the globe? Therefore, ahead of Valentine’s Day, we have curated a list of the most romantic places around the world that you must pay a visit to with your partner.

Paris

When love is the journey, Paris has to be our destination. From wandering around the charming city hand in hand to having a romantic dinner under the gleaming light of the Eiffel Tower, nothing can beat a memorable Valentine’s Day in Paris. Also don’t forget to witness the mesmerising aerial view of the entire city, which looks like twinkling stars.

Maldives

Needless to say that Maldives tops the list of the favourite honeymoon destinations for newlyweds. And why not, after all surrounding yourself with blue sky and turquoise water has to be the must-have experience of a lifetime. Synonymous with luxury, this celebrity favourite location is a paradise for a water baby. If you are looking for some privacy this Valentine’s Day then nothing beats privately owned islands with lavish resorts.

Santorini

Aesthetically alluring white buildings, pristine beaches, and stunning sunsets, truly sums up Greece’s Santorini as the epitome of a romantic destination. From enjoying scrumptious Greek food to soaking in the view of the sea, Santorini is one of the most picked destinations to propose to loved ones. Therefore, if you are thinking to pop that important question this Valentine’s Day then it has to be your destination.

San Francisco

What could be better than planning an intimate picnic, with champagne and an exotic view of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge? Considered one of America’s most romantic cities, San Francisco apart from Golden Gate Bridge has a lot to offer. Visit the location and you can enjoy relishing delicacies, the majestic skyline, amazing Alcatraz Island, and many more.

Mauritius

If you are willing to stay connected to nature this Valentine’s Day, then Mauritius is your destination. From spending time with the wildlife to soaking in the sun at the beach, Mauritius has truly a lot to give to its visitors. In addition, the island nation offers one of the best sunsets in the world.

