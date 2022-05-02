Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Traditional Rituals You Should Perform On This Day

PARSHURAM JAYANTI 2022: Parshuram Jayanti, that marks the birth of sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is being celebrated today, May 3. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Parshuram is considered to be immortal and was born to prevent Earth from the evil powers.

He was born to sage Jamadagni and Renuka. Lord Parshuram is believed to be an aggressive avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is a great devotee to Lord Shiva and an expert in warfare. After witnessing the ardent praying and belief of Parshuram, Lord Shiva himself gifted him a Parshu (an axe), which is known to be a war weapon, to save the earth from Kshatriyas’ cruelty.

To commemorate the birth of Lord Parshuram every year, Hindus celebrate Parshuram Jayanti on the Shukla Paksha, Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishaka month. This year, Parshuram Jayanti falls on May 03. Let’s look at the date, time and traditional rituals that are performed by the devotees of the Lord to celebrate his birth anniversary.

Date and Time

According to panchang, Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of the Vaishaka month will begin at 05:18 am on May 03 and will end at 07:32 am on May 04.May 03 will also be celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya.

Traditional Rituals

Since Lord Parshuram is said to be immortal, devotees believe he is still alive. Therefore, the lord is not worshipped like other gods and goddesses.

As Parshuram is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, instead of worshipping Parshuram, Hindu devotees do Laxminarayam puja by offering tulsi, fruits, flowers, chandan and kumkum to the lord.

On the day of Parshuram Jayanti, people chant Vishnu Sahasranamam and sing devotional songs and mantras overnight.

Some devotees also keep a day-long fast which starts a day before and ends after sunset on Parshuram Jayanti.

As the day is also observed as Akshaya Tritiya, people donate grains, clothes and other items to Brahmins and the needy.

