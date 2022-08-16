Parsi New Year 2022: Sali Marghi to Mutton Dhansak, Traditional Recipes to Try at Home This Nowruz

HAPPY PARSI NEW YEAR 2022: Parsi New Year also known as Navroz is celebrated in the month of July or August in India. This year, Navroz is being celebrated today on August 16. The Parsi community celebrates this day with great zeal and enthusiasm. The day involves rituals of prayers followed by a small get-together with friends and family to enjoy traditional Parsi delicacies. If you also want to try the authentic flavours of Parsi cuisines, we have got some recipe suggestions you can try this Navroz.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Navroz

Advertisement

Sali Marghi

The Ingredients

3 Tbsp oil1 cup onions,

Chopped 1 tbsp ginger

Chopped 2 tsp garlic paste

1 1/2 cup tomato puree

1/2 tbsp red chilli powder (for colour)

1/4 tbsp turmeric

1 green chilli

Chopped1/2 tbsp garam masala

7-8 chicken pieces (leg and thigh)

To taste salt

Water

1 1/2 tbsp jeera powder

To top the dish sali (deep fried potato lachchas)

How to cook?

To make the dish, start by adding oil to a deep pan and heating it. Next, add chopped onions, ginger and garlic paste and sauté it. Once the onion turn golden brown, add the tomato puree and cook it for 3-4 minutes. The next step is to add the spices- chilli powder, and garam masala followed by chopped green chillies. Continue sautéing the mixture. After the oil gets separated, add chicken pieces and mix them to allow them to absorb the spices. Add water, reduce the flame and cover the pan to let it simmer for 20 minutes. Now add cumin powder into it and mix it well. Wait for the gravy to get thick and the chicken to get cooked properly. And at the end, Harnish the dish with Sali before serving.

Mutton Dhansak

A delicious and easy-to-make recipe that you should not miss is Make Mutton Dhansak.

The ingredients:

1 Kg Mutton (boneless, 1 x 1-inch cubes)

4 Mutton shank

200 Gram Whole garam masala

2 Tbsp Ginger paste

2 Tbsp Garlic paste

50 Gram Garlic, peeled

2 Tbsp Red chilli powder

1 Tbsp Chilli (crushed)

1 Tbsp Turmeric

1/2 Kg Onions

1 Kg Tomatoes

1 Kg Yogurt

30 Gram Green chilli

1 Green coriander

1 Annar

1 Kg Basmati rice

100 Gram Mixed pickle

6 Pieces Pappadum

1 Bunch Mint

1 Cup Desi ghee

11 Cup Cooking oil

10 Gram Red chilli whole (dry)

1 Tbsp Baking soda

1/2 Cup Hung curd and Channa dal (soaked overnight)

How to cook?

Begin with adding washed cubes of mutton to a pot and place it on the gas. Next, add water, and whole garam masala followed by ginger garlic paste and onion. Continue cooking it till half done. Add ghee and then red chilli, turmeric along with other spices. Cook till the ghee rises to the top following which, add baking soda into channa dal and soak it in water. After this, add the channa and moong dalto the cooked mutton, followed by tomato and yoghurt. Finish with garlic, ghee, and clove tadka. To make an annar raita, season the whipped hung curd with salt and top it with annar.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here