On November 19, the longest partial lunar eclipse is set to happen in 2021. This will be this year’s second and last lunar eclipse. The first one (lunar eclipse that took place on May 26) was called the Superflower Bloody Moon, and this one is called the Beaver moon.

It so happens that (according to astrologers) the cosmic event causes the celestial body, the moon, to have a deep impact on your birth charts as the highest and lowest points of the orbit correspond with the (south and north) nodes; and it is said to activate the lunar nodes. These 2 nodes are known as the Nodes of Fates.

This partial lunar eclipse is going to happen after 580 years. The Earth’s shadow will cover 97% of the full moon, therefore, this magnificent phenomenon will have a considerable impact on your zodiac signs. As the moon ingresses into the Earth sign Taurus, here’s how the Beaver moon will cast its influence on your zodiac signs:

>Aries (March 21- April 19): This lunar eclipse might prove beneficial for the Aries, financially. Do take care of your health. Plan your work ahead to avoid time constraints.

>Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Taureans are going to encounter challenges outside their comfort zone. Take care of your finances and health. While you might find yourself contemplating on your self-identity, expect your achievements to be recognized and celebrated.

>Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This lunation will see you inclined to spiritual practices. Relax and take a break from social obligations. Keep a check at unwanted expenses though you will be financially strong.

>Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Expect to get some good news from your family. Probability of getting profits from ancestral property is high. Your business or job could bring great joy as you get good returns from it.

>Leo (July 23- August 23): Health and expenses must be paid utmost attention. Avoid stressful circumstances and stay calm. Be prepared to face some crucial adjustments in the professional space.

>Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Don’t be extravagant. Chances of suffering from an earlier ailment is predicted. It is suggested to complete your long pending work and continue with spiritual practices. Expect to get family support.

>Libra (September 23- October 22): Troubles with children might keep you occupied as a side effect of the lunar eclipse. Getting into a healthy lifestyle is advisable. Don’t spend unnecessarily and don’t get into unplanned travel.

>Scorpio (October 23- November 21): Avoid confrontations with your family members as there are chances of disputes. Spend quality time with your partner. Letting go of previous grudges would be good for your mental health. Be careful with finances.

>Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Health will be great. You might face trouble with your spouse. Unmarried people might encounter challenges finding a suitable match. Don’t get into debates. You will find yourself handling stress well.

>Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Good time for those in academics. Students might get an option to travel for better opportunities. Investing in stocks would be a good idea for traders. You may expect to get a fresh start when it comes to personal relationships.

>Aquarius (January 20- February 18): Expect to go through emotional turmoil this lunar eclipse. Take care of your mother’s health. You can expect to gain from land or vehicle. Doing charity would bring you some mental peace.

>Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You might hear some positive news from your court case. Be careful in your interactions with your closed ones as the eclipse is set to impact your intimate relationships. Expect to get some insights from socialization.

