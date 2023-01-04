Pastel Colours Are The Best Choice For Fall-Winter 2023

Pastels are conventionally associated with springtime, but don’t let that stop you from wearing them in the fall. They are a great way to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe. Remember to pair them with darker shades for a balanced look.

This fall, add a little colour to your winter wardrobe with pastels. For the unversed, mint and cool blues can go beautifully with fiery reds and cranberries.

Whatever your colour preferences are, pastels are a must into your winter wardrobe because pastels always make a statement. Those times have gone when pastels were only for Spring/Summer and runways of fall/winter 2022 have proven it by showcasing the pastel collections on the ramp," say designer and co – founder Poonam Dubey and co – founder Sugandha Raina, Ek Dhaaga.

Generally, people prefer to wear dark colours in the winters and keep pastel colors for spring/summer. But why to wait when pastels can be worn with different darker shades. “Pastel colours like ice blue, mint green, gray, taupe, baby pink, mauve, peach can be coordinated with black, blue, brown, wine, charcoal and they complement each other beautifully and elegantly. Colours contiguity is necessary in fashion. Pastel combined with dark shades is a creative and lively propinquity of styling," opine Dubey and Raina.

One should definitely wear pastel colors in winters as pastels swashes effortlessly and embraces dark tones of fall/winter in an elegant style. Pastel shades reflect peace, love, calmness, joy and stay true through all the seasons, hence, fall/winter 2022 runways have imbibed above powers and especially chose pastel color palette for Autumn/winter 2022.

Winter is the time to break out the cozy sweaters, scarves, and enjoy all the best the festive season has to offer. “Whether you choose a pretty pastel sweater, coat or a pair of shoes, these soft hues are the perfect way to inject a touch of spring to your winter wardrobe. Try opting for baby blue, lavender, light pink or mint green and pairing it with neutral colours like black, white and gray," says Renesa Rastogi, Brand RCKC Aurum.

A black dress with a colourful scarf is a simple but stylish look. You can also go monochromatic - wearing different shades of the same colour is always chic. Mix and match different shades and textures. You can pair a light pink cashmere sweater with a dark skirt. Key is to have fun with it and experiment with different combinations.

