Patient Having a Cardiac Arrest? CPR to the Rescue

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the unexpected loss of functioning of the heart that happens due to an electrical malfunction which stops the heart from pumping blood to the body. There are various symptoms of SCA and causes too.

The veteran cardiologist and electrophysiologist of Eternal Hospital, Jaipur talked about SCA to the Indian Express and said that it could lead to the patient’s sudden death if not intervened within the first 6 minutes. He further explained that the human heart beats at 60-100 beats per minutes and a deviation from this range which is categorised by bradycardia (lower heart rate) and tachycardia (higher heart rate) is known as cardiac arrhythmia which in easy terms means irregular heartbeats.

He further explained the various symptoms of SCA include weakness, palpitations, collapse, no pulse, no breathing, loss of consciousness, chest discomfort and shortness of breath.

Advertisement

He has suggested many preventive measures regarding cardiovascular diseases and the aftereffects:

Sleep well

It is important to have enough sleep every night (around 7-8 hours). The body’s cells rebuild and heal during the time when a person sleeps. There have been innumerable studies that suggest not sleeping enough could lead to high blood pressure and hence heart disease.

Have a balanced diet

It is essential for us to always have a balanced and healthy diet to maintain our heart’s health. Green vegetables, fruits, mineral rich foods, Omega-3 fatty acides and low-fat dairy products are advisable.

Exercise and mobility

Advertisement

30-40 minutes of exercise everyday can help you stay flexible, and fight laziness. Walking, running, swimming or hitting the gym are great to enhance blood circulation.

Cholesterol check

High cholesterol leads to cardiovascular disease and heart stroke. It is important for us to avoid foods that increase bad cholesterol levels and lower good cholesterol levels in the body to prevent such circumstances.

Advertisement

Routine check-ups

Heart check ups are advisable at an interval of 6 months (twice a year) to make sure your heart stays healthy and any problem whatsoever can be dealt away with as early as possible.

While these were the preventive measures regarding cardiovascular problems and heart stroke, what does one do if a person is experiencing SCA? According to Dr Makkar, the correct answer to this is cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

He said - “It is a first-aid process to revive a person who is having an episode of SCA. It is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed if the heart stops beating, which can also happen due to heart attack, stroke, electrocution, drowning etc."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.