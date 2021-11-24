Patralekhaa's Mangalsutra from Sabyasachi's Intimate Jewellery Line Costs This Much!

Pictures of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who recently tied the knot in Chandigarh have been flooding the social media feeds of fans. The couple chose to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony wearing couture pieces designed by Sabyasachi.

After tying the knot, the couple flew back to Mumbai where they were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Patralekhaa was spotted in a red saree while her husband wore a white outfit. The 32-year-old actress was also wearing a mangalsutra, traditional jewellery worn by married women. The mangalsutra is also designed by Sabyasachi who has recently launched his own line of intimate jewellery collection.

Advertisement

The traditional jewellery segment by Sabyasachi is called the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra. Sabyasachi has used the Bengal Tiger motif to add his own brand image to the traditional jewellery. It is made with black onyx and pearls set in 18K gold. The price of Patralekhaa’s mangalsutra is around Rs 1,65,000.

For their wedding, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa chose to wear the creations by the ace haute couture designer. Patralekhaa draped a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered red veil for the wedding. Her bridal veil also had a Bengali text running across it that translated to “I offer my heart, completely filled with love, to you." The verse was penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their wedding day.

For her wedding as well, Patralekhaa chose to wear Sabyasachi bridal jewellery. She was seen in handcrafted jewellery in 22K gold, with uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls. Adding to the traditional Bengali bride look, the actress also wore ‘shakha and pola’ bangles.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar wore a Sabyasachi cream-coloured embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons paired with a silk kurta and churidar. The actor accessorised his look with handcrafted jewellery in strands of Japanese pearls, and shoes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.