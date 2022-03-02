PCOS Can Affect Heart Health in Women, Says Study

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is nowadays a common problem in women of reproductive age. In this condition, ovaries develop small follicles and in serious cases, ovaries fail to develop eggs. The most common symptoms of PCOS include irregular menstrual cycle, facial hair growth and weight gain. Many studies are going around the topic to aware women more about the disease and its effects on the female body.

Recently, Apple published the findings from its ongoing study around women’s health. Ahead of International Women’s Day, Apple conducted a Women’s Health Study to find the relations between irregular periods, PCOS and heart health.

The study also revealed that PCOS can lead to various other health conditions which deteriorate women’s health. According to the research, PCOS may be the reason for increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. The early findings of the study talk about the prevalence of heart diseases among the sample population. Out of the total participants with PCOS, 61 percent of participants reported obesity. However, 5.6 percent had a problem of irregular heartbeats. Participants without PCOS also reported irregular heartbeats. However, 6.2 percent of them had a family history of the disease.

“Our study hopes to empower women to contribute longitudinal, scientific data as they go about their everyday lives, rather than only being able to gather fragmented data in a limited setting or during a doctor’s visit," said Dr Shruthi Mahalingaiah, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and Apple collaborately led the study and people who contributed to the study enrolled themselves from November 2019 to December 2021. More than 37,000 women participated in the study from which 12 percent reported PCOS. The existing data says that PCOS mostly occurs in women of age between 20 and 30. However, this study revealed that it can start from adolescence age as participants between 14 and 35 years of age were diagnosed with the disease.

