Peeing After Sexual Intercourse a Must to Keep Urinary Tract Infections Under Check

Safety measures are a must during sexual intercourse for good health. Adding onto these safety measures, taking care of hygiene is equally important for good health. Neglecting hygiene can lead to infections and other serious problems.

According to experts women need to urinate after sexual intercourse. Experts think that urinating after sex reduces the chances of bacteria and other infections. Experts also said that it is a misconception that urinating after sexual intercourse will avoid pregnancy.

Sexual intercourse is one of the major reasons for urinary tract infections. During this process, bacteria can pass on from the genitals to the urethra. It will be followed by its passing to the bladder and cause urinary tract infection.

Urinating after sex will help in the removal of bacteria from the urethra, thus preventing any kind of infection.

>Can peeing prevent pregnancy

No, absolutely not. Peeing after sex cannot prevent pregnancy. The urethra and vagina are two different body parts. Urinating after sex will not be able to prevent the sperms from entering the vagina. The only method of preventing pregnancy is by using birth control methods.

If women experience a burning sensation at the site of the urinary tract for a long time after sexual intercourse they need to consult a specialist doctor. Urinating within 30 minutes of sexual intercourse can reduce the possibility of infection. In comparison to men, women are at more risk of bacterial infection. It is due to the difference in the urethral structures of men and women.

>Can it prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections?

No, urinating after sex cannot prevent sexually transmitted infections. During sexual intercourse, people can absorb bacteria via mucous membranes inside their bodies. Usage of contraceptives is the only method to prevent STI’s.

>Other methods to prevent UTI’s

Consuming 8-10 glasses of water

Strictly avoiding tight clothes

Cleaning the genitals with warm water

Not holding the urine and going for the washroom whenever the urge occurs

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

