Peek-a-Boo: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, Stars Break Stereotypes with the Underboob Trend

Star-studded weddings become a great look book for wedding attires. From voluminous lehengas to intricate embroideries, each ensemble tells a story. Recently, ace costume designer Manish Malhotra got everyone talking once again when actor Alia Bhatt stepped out wearing the infinity blouse for Akanksha Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s sangeet ceremony.

Looking gorgeous in a yellow and pink lehenga, the actor received mixed reactions on the internet for the unconventional blouse choice.

Advertisement

Breaking stereotypes the glamorous way, the blouse inspired from the symbol of infinity represents the women from rural India, and how radical they are about their attires. The infinity blouse is inspired from taking something from tradition and bringing it out in a new perspective. Manish’s design aesthetics has always revolved around bringing forward a newer modern perspective on something which is deep rooted in culture which lives on forever.

Manish, whose last collection boasted of a red palette, felt creative and has re-introduced a modern palette to the wedding season. The unconventional reverse infinity blouse featured intricate chikankari work crafted by the women from Mijwan Welfare Society.

Similarly, starlet Ananya Panday graced the cover of a magazine wearing the infinity blouse covered in sequins. Giving a bohemian feel to the entire look, Ananya carried off the look with elan.

Taking this peek-a-boo blouse trend, a notch higher was actor Radhika Madan, who broke the internet when she donned a similar top designed by label Jaywalking.

Advertisement

Stylist Sukriti Grover shares that the underboob trend which kicked off from beaches is now making a splash on red carpets, runways, and social media. “You must have heard of the sideboob and now it’s all about the underboob. However, the underboob looks, which are also called extreme crop tops, aren’t just for the beach. They’re sashaying down red carpets and runways, turning up on social media and at concerts. If you’re seeing more underboob now, it could be seen as an extension of the crop top or cut-out trends," adds celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover. Grover is also of the opinion that today when it comes to personal style women want to look and feel sexy, no matter what they are wearing.

Internationally, celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, channelled their personal style through this risqué trend in their own way. From cropped cardigans to desi cut outs, the style may be unconventional but is definitely worth a try this wedding season!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.