Home » News » Lifestyle » Peek-a-Boo: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, Stars Break Stereotypes with the Underboob Trend

Peek-a-Boo: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, Stars Break Stereotypes with the Underboob Trend

Alia Bhatt stuns in the infinity blouse designed by costume designer Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt stuns in the infinity blouse designed by costume designer Manish Malhotra

Giving tradition a bold twist, the peek-a-boo style blouses are making heads turns with Bollywood actresses rocking the trend

Advertisement
Akshata Shetty| News18.com
Updated: November 22, 2021, 14:55 IST

Star-studded weddings become a great look book for wedding attires. From voluminous lehengas to intricate embroideries, each ensemble tells a story. Recently, ace costume designer Manish Malhotra got everyone talking once again when actor Alia Bhatt stepped out wearing the infinity blouse for Akanksha Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s sangeet ceremony.

Looking gorgeous in a yellow and pink lehenga, the actor received mixed reactions on the internet for the unconventional blouse choice.

A trend that’s here to stay, celebrates the rural women of India and gives a modern twist of a traditional attire.

Advertisement

Breaking stereotypes the glamorous way, the blouse inspired from the symbol of infinity represents the women from rural India, and how radical they are about their attires. The infinity blouse is inspired from taking something from tradition and bringing it out in a new perspective. Manish’s design aesthetics has always revolved around bringing forward a newer modern perspective on something which is deep rooted in culture which lives on forever.

RELATED NEWS

Manish, whose last collection boasted of a red palette, felt creative and has re-introduced a modern palette to the wedding season. The unconventional reverse infinity blouse featured intricate chikankari work crafted by the women from Mijwan Welfare Society.

Similarly, starlet Ananya Panday graced the cover of a magazine wearing the infinity blouse covered in sequins. Giving a bohemian feel to the entire look, Ananya carried off the look with elan.

You can also play around with the design of your choice. From sequins to thread work, this style is her to stay.

Taking this peek-a-boo blouse trend, a notch higher was actor Radhika Madan, who broke the internet when she donned a similar top designed by label Jaywalking.

Advertisement

Radhika Madan rocked the underboob trend like a boss in the extreme crop top designed by label Jaywalking Image: Instagram

Stylist Sukriti Grover shares that the underboob trend which kicked off from beaches is now making a splash on red carpets, runways, and social media. “You must have heard of the sideboob and now it’s all about the underboob. However, the underboob looks, which are also called extreme crop tops, aren’t just for the beach. They’re sashaying down red carpets and runways, turning up on social media and at concerts. If you’re seeing more underboob now, it could be seen as an extension of the crop top or cut-out trends," adds celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover. Grover is also of the opinion that today when it comes to personal style women want to look and feel sexy, no matter what they are wearing.

Kendall Jenner strikes a pose in a cropped cardigan designed by label Jacquemus Image: Instagram

Internationally, celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, channelled their personal style through this risqué trend in their own way. From cropped cardigans to desi cut outs, the style may be unconventional but is definitely worth a try this wedding season!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 22, 2021, 14:46 IST