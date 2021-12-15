People With Allergy, Asthma 40% Less Prone to Contracting Covid-19, Shows New Study

If you have a seasonal infection or any kind of allergy for which you are under regular medication, have a 40% lesser chance of contracting coronavirus, researchers from the Queen Mary University of London have claimed

According to their study, people under regular medication owing to allergic conditions such as different allergies, fever, eczema, cold, and asthma have a lower risk of being infected by Covid-19.

The research was conducted in the UK on 16,000 adults between May 2020 to February 2021. During the research, people with fever and eczema were found to have a 25 percent lesser chance of contracting the disease. Meanwhile, the risk of contracting coronavirus infection in people with asthma is about 40 percent less, even if they use steroid inhalers.

According to this study, all racial people were included in it so that it can be known how coronavirus infection affects people of different regions. In the study, it was revealed that Asian descent or people living in densely populated areas are more prone to coronavirus infection.

Speaking on the findings, Adrian Martineau, professor at Queen Mary University said, “Asian origin people have almost twice the risk of contracting infection than white British people." The study also revealed that men over the age of 60 who took allergy medicines such as inhalers also had a lower risk of infection.

The study was conducted before the Delta and Omicron variants were reported. So, the study does not entirely cover the coronavirus disease. The doctors involved in the study stated that a new study will soon be conducted to find out more about the latest variants.

