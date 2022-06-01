People With Daily Intake Of 1.5 to 3.5 Cups Of Coffee Less Likely To Die By 30%: Study

There has been a never-ending debate about coffee’s benefits and side effects. For some, coffee is the best way to remove lethargy, while others believe it generates instant heat in the body.

However, a new study claims that people who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups of sweetened coffee daily were 29-31% less likely to die compared to the ones who did not drink coffee. Similarly, participants who drank unsweetened coffee had a 16-21% lower risk of death than those who did not drink much.

In this study, conducted by researchers from Southern Medical University located in Guangzhou city of China, it was found that you would live longer if you drank sweet or unsweetened coffee in the daily limit of one-and-a-half to three-and-a-half cups.

Previous studies have shown that drinking coffee is beneficial for health. A seven-year follow-up study found that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than non-coffee drinkers. The findings of this study have been published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

How did the study happen?

For the latest study, researchers analysed the UK Biobank data. During this, they tried to find out coffee’s effect on daily life by studying more than 1.7 lakh participants. There was no information about their medical condition. After continuous monitoring for 7 years, it was found that drinking coffee in any form is beneficial for health.

One teaspoon of sugar is added to coffee on average. The team of researchers found that coffee contains elements that are beneficial for health. However, its benefit also depends on the socioeconomic, diet, lifestyle factors and geographical climate. The effect of artificially sweetened coffee was inconclusive, and the conclusion of the research reads, “Moderate consumption of unsweetened and sugar-sweetened coffee was associated with lower risk for death."

