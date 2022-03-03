People With no Teeth Can Try These Foods to Fulfil Nutritional Needs

Eating a balanced and nutritious diet is important to keep oneself healthy and fit at any age. We can eat anything we want when we are young or middle-aged. However, as people age, they tend to reduce their diet due to many reasons. One of the major reasons is losing their teeth. This leads to a reduction in solid diet which in turn creates digestive and other health problems. So, if you are facing the same problem with the elders in your home, then, you can opt for these simple yet nutritious foods that can be consumed without teeth.

Mashed Potatoes

Potatoes are a good source of fiber and carbohydrates which helps in building up energy as well as improves digestion. If one uses the potato with its skin, it provides additional fiber which is helpful for digestive health. Boil some potatoes, and mash them with your hand. Put some butter or ghee in a pan and then add the potatoes to it. If you want to have a sweet dish, then add a little sugar and milk to it and make a fine paste. If you want it to have a salty taste to it, then add the required spices and half a cup of water and let it boil till it becomes a thick paste. Serve it hot.

Smoothies

Fruits require teeth to get eaten no matter how soft they are. However, people without teeth cut down on fruits due to this reason. To get the richness of fruits and nutrients from it, one can make fruit smoothies and drink them. Fruit juices are also a good option but many important nutrients get lost while preparing the juice. However, smoothies use the whole fruit as it is which keeps the nutrients intact. You can have vegetable smoothies like carrot, beetroot, and spinach or fruit smoothies like banana, pumpkin, apple, and so on.

Vegetable khichdi

When a newborn starts eating, the first food given to him is Khichdi due to the rich nutritional value of the same. Similarly, old age is said to be the second childhood, so the cycle goes back to where it started. A healthy thick khichdi with various vegetables is a healthy option that fills the stomach by providing taste and nutrients at the same time. Add a little extra water than your regular khichdi while preparing it for elders so that it won’t require chewing but cansimply be swallowed. Serve it with dahi to enhance the flavour and nutrition.

Soup

Soup provides you warmth, taste, and helps in giving essential health benefits. It has good amounts of calories that are required for the body. You can prepare soup of any vegetable of your choice. Boil some vegetables, add salt, black pepper and let it boil till it becomes thick and nice. Now let it cool for some time and then grind it into a paste using a mixer. Now, take a pan, toss some butter and pour the puree into it. Let it come to a boil. Now, garnish it with some finely chopped coriander. A healthy soup is ready.

Scrambled Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of protein and vitamins which help in building muscle and keeping other organs fit. Break two eggs in a bowl and beat them till the white and yellow part gets mixed properly together. Now, take a pan and add some butter to it. Pour the egg mixture and let it cook till it becomes thick and yellow. Add salt, black pepper, or spices of your choice and let it cook till it becomes soft.

