People With These Health Issues Must Avoid Almonds

Almonds are said to be good for health. This is why, especially during winter, most of us include almonds in our diet. Almonds contain protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals which are beneficial for our body. They not only aid in the development of the body but also provide it with strength. However, in some situations, eating almonds might have adverse effects.

Let’s know when consuming almonds can be detrimental to our health.

>High blood pressure problems:

Almonds should not be consumed by people who suffer from high blood pressure. Patients with high blood pressure are prescribed medications to help them control their blood pressure. Almonds may be harmful to their health in such a case.

>In problem-related to Kidneys:

People going through the problem of stones in their kidneys or gall bladder should not eat almonds. Almonds are rich in oxalate and can increase their problem even more. Moderation is recommended, particularly for people who are prone to kidney difficulties or have a history of kidney stones.

>Digestion problems:

Almonds should also be avoided by people who have digestive problems. Protein and minerals abound in almonds. Almonds may be more difficult to digest as a result of this. Constipation, bloating, and stomach discomfort might occur if you consume a lot of almonds.

>Acidity:

Almonds should also be avoided by persons who suffer from acidity. It contains a high amount of fibre, which might aggravate indigestion and gas.

>Weight gain:

If you have gained a lot of weight and you are in your pursuit of shedding some kilograms, you should not consume almonds. Almonds are high in calories and fat. It can cause fat deposition in your body.

(>Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

