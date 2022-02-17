Permed Hair Care: Effective Tips for Newbies

Perm hair is something that people do for fashion. While perming your hair, stylists first apply a chemical to break the internal bonds of each strand of your hair. After this, they use a roller to give shape to your hair. However, it is not easy to maintain a perm hairstyle. But you can achieve the goal by following some easy tips given below:

1- You should take care to not wash your hair for at least two days after you have undergone the perming treatment.

2- You should not apply shampoo more than once a week on your hair. Shampooing permed hair too much causes hair to become scattered.

Advertisement

3- If your hair remains in the permed state for a long time, then it is important that you use special products, which are designed for perming.

4- Hair becomes dry owing to perming. Thus, there is a need to keep on deep conditioning them.

5- You should always use a wide-toothed comb. It minimises damage and can also make it easier to detangle your hair using your fingers.

6- You should keep trimming the hair every three to four months. By doing this, the shape of the hair will be great.

7- You should avoid doing other treatments on your hair, like colouring your hair, while the perm is still there. Otherwise, the hair may get further damaged.

8- You should always use silk or satin pillow covers while sleeping. This will protect the hair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.