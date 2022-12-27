Personal Hygiene Lessons to Carry Forward in 2023

Health and hygiene are closely intertwined. Personal hygiene is important for personal well-being and social and mental health. Maintaining good hygiene not only protects you from illness but also safeguards those around you. By simply practising good personal hygiene, you can protect yourself from all the germs that cause serious illness. For a long time, we had ignored personal hygiene but the pandemic reinforced the need to follow a proper routine. As we count the days to welcome the new year, let’s recap some of the hygiene routines we must carry forward in 2023.

Hand hygiene became extremely crucial since the pandemic disrupted our lives. What began as a mandatory precaution, this time has become a part of our daily lives. It’s not like we never washed our hands before, but the frequency increased during the pandemic. One cannot ignore that washing hands keep a lot of other germs at bay as well. Pandemic or not this is a good hygiene habit to follow. Another good habit we have incorporated into our daily lives is regular exercise. Yoga or any other form of workout helps in building our immunity and strength. Along with this, we made it a point to follow a proper diet. Staying fit and healthy helps a lot to fight any sort of infection. Maintaining our oral hygiene also became important. Brushing your teeth on a regular basis is an essential personal hygiene step. It reduces bacterial formation in your mouth, which causes tooth decay and gum disease. Brushing your teeth twice a day is ideal. Healthy gums contribute to that bright smile on your face. Binge-watching or staying up late to work has caused several issues with our sleep cycle. With more and more work-from-home culture, people understood the importance of a good night’s sleep. Getting a full night’s sleep is critical for overall health and happiness. This can be accomplished by maintaining a regular sleeping schedule. Sleep hygiene is a set of daily tasks. Your mind and body are busy restoring cells, energy, and tissue while you sleep. Sleep deprivation can make you feel drowsy. There is a lot of conversation around insomnia these days and following a proper sleep schedule has become crucial.

