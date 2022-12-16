Pet Care Guide: 5 Tips To Train Your Furry Baby

The feeling of welcoming a new furry friend to the family is unmatchable. It is often exciting to see an adorable pup and imagine all the cool tricks they will soon be pulling off. You probably also want them to be the most well-behaved and friendly dog ever! But there are some mistakes first time pet parents often make when training their pups. This can result in them learning nothing at all or learning wrong behaviour. Before you begin your training routine, here are 5 tips to make sure you do it right:

Start On Time

The first mistake you can make is starting the training process slow. Avoiding training at a young age is the worst idea. It is best to establish some basic obedience training on the first day you bring home your new furry companion. The younger you start training them, the better. Create a comfy environment and relax them into it. It is not to say that older dogs cannot be trained. Only that the longer you put off their training, the harder it might become when you do get to it.

Correction-Based Reinforcement

Mixing positive and negative reinforcement is not a good idea. It confuses your dog to understand whether they’re going to be rewarded or punished. You can try to learn to anticipate your furry companion’s behaviour. If they are about to do something they’re not supposed to, distract them with another command. When they respond to it, reward them accordingly.

Training Session Durations

Some pet parents might spend too little time training their dog, others might overdo it. If you force them for too long, they can lose their interest and retention. On the other hand, a few breeds are more difficult to train, hence, would need more time to learn commands. Start by aiming for training at least 15 minutes every day. Break it up into three five-minute rounds of work.

Vary Rewards

If you rely too much on one type of reward, like treats, your dog may only perform the behaviours when you offer them that reward. Chances are you might always be walking around with that type of reward. So make sure you reward them with praises, toys, or outings as well.

Show Affection

If you show your frustration while training your dog, they might end up feeling intimidated and scared. With fear dominating them, they are not likely to focus on anything else. Soon training will be associated with a negative experience. Keep your sessions light and playful, create a favourable environment and help them succeed.

