Pet Guide: How to care for your senior pets?

Our four-legged friends are our best companions. From the time they come into our lives, they make a special place in our hearts. But as they grow older and approach old age, they start facing health issues. Hence it is important to provide extra care and attention which includes a proper nutritious diet, regular exercise, medicines, and lots of love.

According to the American Kennel Club, different breeds age at different rates

Some signs of aging in our senior furry friends are -

They often find it difficult to get down the stairs, or jump into the car. If you notice stiffness, it could be a sign of arthritis. It affects 80% of dogs over the age of 8.

dark fur will turn grey as they age.

horrible breath could possibly be a result of tooth decay, or gum disease.

Eye cloudiness (nuclear sclerosis) happens gradually over time, it may indicate signs of cataract.

Forgetfulness can be a sign of Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (CCD) and is becoming common in senior dogs.

Here are a few tips on how you can take care of your dog :

Providing them with the right nutrition or supplements as suggested by the veterinary doctor. They will require more nutrients in their food to keep them strong and healthy. Do not overfeed them.

Give them a healthy lifestyle by making them exercise, or taking them out on walks twice daily. Monitor their activity levels. Encourage more cerebral activities with your senior canine.

As they grow older, it becomes important to make a regular visit to the vet for their health check-ups.

Groom them frequently. Clean up their paws after a walk.

Keep them hydrated and provide them with a comfortable and soft place to sleep in.

Spend more time talking and petting them. Shower with all the love and affection that they deserve.

