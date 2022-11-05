Pet Health: Important Tips To Check If Your Pet Is Over Or Underweight

From cuddling your pets to sharing your deepest emotions with them, dogs make an important place in our hearts. If you are someone who owns a pet then undoubtedly you are aware that dogs do not ask for much in life, what they just require is a warm, safe, and sheltered place to live. In return, they provide you with unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship. So, if you own a pet or are looking forward to having a pet in the future, then the tips below will make your pet journey easier. The most crucial thing if you are a pet owner is to monitor if you’ve got an overweight or underweight furry friend. Mentioned below are a few simple ways of finding out for yourself if your dog requires a lifestyle change or not. Let’s have a look.

Weigh your pet

Just like humans, dogs gain weight too. Hence, it is quintessential for pet owners to determine whether their pet is underweight, overweight, or at a healthy weight based on the type of pet, breed, and size.

Choosing the right food

Different dogs have different requirements. Feeding your pet after taking into consideration the nutritional requirement is the key to keeping them fit and healthy. An adequate number of calories and an appropriate balance of nutrition should be provided daily if you want your pet to stay fit. As per the veterinarian guidelines, you can also make specific changes to the diet routine.

Feel the Ribs

Whether your pet is underweight or overweight can be determined by the feel of its ribcage. If you can sense the bones by just placing your palms on the ribcage, then this directs the healthy state of your dog. But if this is not the case and you have to put pressure on your pet’s ribs, then it indicates that your pet has excess fat around the ribcage and is overweight.

Other Factors:

There are several other factors that determine whether your pet is healthy or not. For example steps like body condition scores, overhead check (looking at your pet from above you should see a lovely waistline/hourglass shape), and profile check (looking from the side you should see the tummy be ‘tucked up’ towards their hips) helps in monitoring the health of your pet. Taking these steps into consideration will not guide you about your pet’s health but will also provide you with the ways through which you can track the health of your dog daily.

