Pet Parenting: 7 Tips To Make The First Week Easy For Your New Pet

The first time you bring home a pet is a magical time in anyone’s life. Most pet owners eagerly look forward to having a lovable companion they can spend meaningful time. Generally, people adopt a kitten or a pup. It is at this stage, they are bursting with limitless energy, can eat anything, and are mini-tornadoes and playful. They will need all your love and demand your attention throughout the day. But, if not taken the appropriate steps right at the beginning, parenting can become challenging with these fur babies.

Here is how you can make the first week easy for the little one and yourself-

Make all the necessary arrangements before bringing the pet home. From their food and water bowls to a sleeping pillow, crate, bed, leash, and toys. Put up a net or a grill on your balcony and on the windows to prevent your pet from escaping and falling.

Make a temporary, gated-off living space for your pup or kitten so they don’t damage your possessions or consume something harmful. This will be a safe area when you are not around to monitor their every step.

Your pet may feel scared or shy after being taken to a new place. Make sure they are not exposed to loud noise as it can startle and overwhelm them. Keep the mood mellow and calm to help the pet adjust.

Remember that your pet will be going through emotional distress after being separated from its home and playmates. It will need some time to adjust. Give it some space instead of overwhelming it.

Kittens may be more show reluctance as they tend to be independent. So introduce them to new spaces in the house slowly and gradually. Let them get acquainted with one room, and then as weeks go by, let them explore.

Do not disturb or wake your pet up just because you are in the mood to cuddle. Puppies need at least 18-20 hours of sleep per day. It is essential for the healthy growth and development of the brain and immune system. Proper rest will keep them active instead of making them cranky.

The first week is crucial, so try to get your pet into a routine with respect to feeding times, and strolling.

