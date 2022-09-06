Pets: Pet Parents Here's How To Take Better Care Of Your Pawsome Dog

Dogs are called man’s best friend–and rightfully so–as both of them have co-existed together since time immemorial. While some seem to love them unconditionally, others do have a tendency to get scared of excessive barking and or biting.

Popular culture also suggests that some dog breeds are calmer and family-friendly than others such as Labradors and Golden Retrievers, while some breeds such as the Pitbull are referred to as nasty.

If you’re planning on getting a dog for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. With numerous myths surrounding dog behaviour, a little research goes a long way. The same Conversation report mentioned that banned breeds are no more likely to bite than other breeds.

Advertisement

As such, read on to know a few ways in which you can help dogs get adjusted to life with human beings.

Take a look below:

Have patience- A little effort goes a long way, especially with dogs. We may expect canines to get used to how humans act and function, but to them, it may seem surprising and dangerous. Work towards slow acts of trust-building.

Help them learn skills- While adjusting to human life may be difficult, helping your dog with behavioural self-management will help them cope with the social challenges that they will encounter.

Use reward-based training- Negative feedback-based training may prove to be disastrous for dogs, especially puppies as they get used to a cruel environment. Use reward-based training for a happier, healthier dog.

Advertisement

Learn to recognise stress and fear- Dogs, just like human beings, go through stressful times. However, they lack the ability to speak and instead use non-verbal and sometimes, verbal cues to communicate. A lack of these skills may make you feel disconnected from your pet to a great extent.

Teach kids about basic dog behaviour- If children are provided with a basic understanding of how dogs act when they are upset or angry, a lot of accidents can be prevented.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here