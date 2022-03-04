Phulera Dooj: 5 Simple Steps to Tackle Problems of Love and Marriage on This Day

The festival of Phulera Dooj, which is marked on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phagun in the Hindu calendar, is being celebrated today. It falls between the festival of Vasant Panchami and Holi. Lord Krishna and Radha, the epitome of love and romance in Hindu culture, are worshipped on this day.

On the day of Phulera Dooj, you can do any auspicious work at any time as the day is believed to be free of any defects or dosha. This means that you need to see Panchang Muhurta for any auspicious work.

As the day dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha, who define love, Phulera Dooj is also an occasion to strengthen romantic relationships. If there is any problem in your love life or if you are facing any issues in marriage, you can take some corrective measures on this day. Read on to know more about these measures.

Offer yellow flowers and yellow clothes to Lord Krishna and Radha on this day. The colour yellow is believed to be very dear to Lord Vishnu. Offer laddus made of flour or Makhan Mishri to Shri Krishna. It is believed that in doing so, issues in your love life will fade away.

For any problems in married lives, the couple facing the problems should worship Lord Krishna and Radha on this day. With the grace of both, you will have a better married life.

For people whose marriage is getting repeatedly delayed against their wish, they can offer material for makeup to Radhaji on this day. By the grace of Radhakrishna, your marriage will take place soon.

It is a known fact that Lord Krishna loves cows and peacocks. You can feed or serve a cow or a peacock on this day to earn the blessings of Lord Krishna.

A couple going for love marriage can worship Lord Krishna and Radhaji on the occasion of Phulera Dooj by writing the name of their better half on a paper at their feet. By doing this, you can hope for a good married life without any problems.

