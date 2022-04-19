Physical Therapy To Exercise, 5 Ways to Deal With Muscle Weakness

Muscle weakness occurs most commonly among adults, but that doesn’t mean children are completely immune to it. The common reasons for muscle weakness are lack of exercise, ageing, injury or pregnancy. Therefore, let’s learn about some remedies to address the issue of muscle weakness.

Physical Therapy: Physical therapy sessions with licensed physical therapists help strengthen weak muscles, restore muscle imbalance and improve the ability to perform physical activities like standing, walking and going up and downstairs.

Occupational Therapy: This therapy focuses more on strengthening the muscles of the hands, wrist and upper body to improve coordination, fine motor movements and activities of daily living. Occupational therapy helps us regain the strengths of our hands and arms.

Dietary Changes: Taking a proper diet and supplements helps us better handle muscle weakness. One should take a proper balanced and nutritious diet regularly to deal with muscle problems as well as to stay fit and healthy.

Exercise: Doing exercise for at least half an hour daily is important for us to stay healthy and keep our muscles active.

Proper sleep: Maintaining a proper sleep pattern is very important for us. Proper sleeping hours help our body and muscles relax. One should at least have seven to eight hours of sleep every day.

These are only a few remedies to deal with muscle weakness. But if someone feels weakness in their muscles for a long time and doesn’t get relief from the aforementioned remedies, he/she must immediately visit a doctor and seek proper medication.

