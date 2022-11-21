PICS: Bhumi Pednekar, In One Shoulder Bodycon Dress, Looks Like A Dream

Bhumi Pednekar has always stayed true to her personal style which is unapologetically feminine. Bringing out a touch of elegance, Bhumi has yet again charmed everyone with her gorgeous bodycon ensemble. This time, Bhumi raised the fashion bar in a body-hugging one-shoulder dress.

The Govinda Naam Mera actress dropped a series of photos decked up in the beautiful dress featuring feather detailings. The gorgeous dress was from the collection of the House of CB, a British Luxury Womenswear brand. If you’ve started planning your Christmas and New Year’s outfit, this bodycon dress of Bhumi’s needs to be on your mood board.

Advertisement

The actress shared the pictures with a caption we all can relate to, “Am kinda obsessed…" Yes, Bhumi, so are we! Bhumi wore an off-white midi dress featuring a one-shoulder neckline, cinched waist, corseted midriff, and a figure-hugging silhouette that suited her curves flawlessly. The dress was midi-length and had an asymmetrical hemline with faux fur embellishments. As her outfit was glamorous enough, the actress ditched accessories and styled her outfit with a pair of strappy silver high heels.

Her hair was styled elegantly in side-parted loose beachy waves. For makeup, she opted for black-winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, a highlighter and mascara.

Advertisement

And this is not the first glam look from Bhumi Pednekar; lately the actress has been giving us many such looks. A few days back, Bhumi posted a breathtaking picture of her dressed in a stunning greyish-blue outfit from the collection of designer Garima Karwariya.

She wore a one-shoulder midriff-baring bralette paired with an embellished pencil skirt. She accessorized with sparkling jewellery, such as a gold-toned bracelet, sleek hoops, and the perfect glam makeup that made her look ten on ten.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here