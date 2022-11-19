Pics: Janhvi Kapoor Spreads Fairytale Magic in This Blue Mermaid Gown

Janhvi Kapoor took our breath away as she arrived at the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, dressed in a sequined mermaid gown. She walked the red carpet in an outfit that looked straight from paintings and fantasies. Many Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and others also attended the event.

When it comes to style, Janhvi gives out tough competition to all the Bollywood divas. This time, she dressed in a whole new fairytale attire. She wore a shimmery sequined off-shoulder gown in blue featuring a plunging neckline. As it was a mermaid gown, it fitted Janhvi well and perfectly highlighted her curves. To make the outfit look more like a fairytale, Janhvi wore gorgeous blue fishnet gloves with the detail of silver sequins. Her embellished gown added glam and glitter to the red carpet with pleat details and a train at the ankles.

Revealing her “vision" for the look, Janhvi said, “The vision was Botticelli’s Venus meets The Little Mermaid," referring to The Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli and the popular fairy tale character by Hans Christian Andersen.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look minimally and styled just a pair of white stone-studded earrings. Her hair was styled in wavy curls with a centre parting. She posed for the cameras smiling with all her heart.

For makeup too, the actress gave a minimal appearance in nude eyeshadow, black kohl, black eyeliner, drawn eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor’s recent survival thriller Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, hit the theatres on November 4. And regarding her upcoming projects, the actress is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023.

