PICS: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan Look Ultra-Glam as They Promote Upcoming Film Bhediya

Kriti and Varun wowed everyone at a recent promotional event for their upcoming film Bhediya looking all chic and amazing in casual clothing

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 18:16 IST

New Delhi, India

After almost six years apart, the duo has reunited, and Varun and Kriti are doing everything in their power to promote their new film (Photo: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bhediya. The two share great on-screen chemistry, which was seen in their last movie together, Dilwale. And now, they have reunited after almost six years. Varun and Kriti are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie.

The actors recently made another public appearance together in a promotional event of Bhediya. At the promotional event, Kriti and Varun charmed everyone by slaying in casual attires. Kriti dressed up in a jumpsuit, looked as gorgeous as ever. Her pastel pink jumpsuit featured feather details and a plunging neckline. Kriti styled her outfit with stilettos.

While Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a white T-shirt along with similar colour trousers. He styled his outfit with a sassy red and blue bomber jacket. The actors smiled as they posed for the cameras.

Talking about Bhediya, the tale talks about the life struggle of Bhaskar Chopra (played by Varun Dhawan), who was bitten by a wolf (Bhediya) and, under some mysterious events and circumstances, acquired the traits and skills of a werewolf. It’s a unique concept of how the protagonist, played by Varun Dhawan, turned into a wolf on a full moon night. Bhaskar takes help from a veterinary Dr. Anika Kothari (Played by Kriti Sanon) to break the curse.

Bhediya is all set to hit the big screens on November 25.

Varun was seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, while Kriti appeared in the 2021 film Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar. They together worked in Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

