PICS: Manushi Chhillar looks Ethereal In White Lehenga At TGIF Nepal Fashion Show

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar recently walked for designer Siwangi Pradhan at the TGIF Nepal Fashion show 2022. Manushi Chhillar exuded royalty and elegance in stunning embellished Haute couture. Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her walk from the fashion show and it’s truly unmissable.

Manushi shared a series of pictures of her walking the ramp in a traditional ensemble for the Nepal Fashion week 2022. The Angrakha-style blouse that comes with Manushi’s lehenga set has a high-rise neckline, full-length embellished sleeves, sequin and beadwork, a cropped hem length, and elaborate embroidery in blue and silver. It is also studded with pearls. The choli also includes two sheer, white tulle dupattas with scalloped borders and glittering work that are pinned on both sides of the wearer’s shoulder to resemble a cape.

Manushi added a matching lehenga with an A-line silhouette, layered ghera, silver and blue taar work, ribbon tie fastening at the high waist, and sequin embellishments to complete the appearance. The Prithviraj actor kept her jewellery and other accessories to a minimum in order to emphasise her outfit’s intricate design. She donned a pair of elaborate silver earrings.

Along with the pictures, the actress penned a caption that read, “Showstopper for @siwangiofficial at Nude presents TGIF Nepal Fashion week 2022." Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actress shared pictures online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how stunning the actress looked in the outfit, while some went on to share a series of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “so beautiful", while another wrote, “these pictures look so pretty. Love it." By the looks of it, seems likes fans were all happy seeing the pictures.

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut and starred in Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar in a lead role. The film received mixed reviews from fans and viewers. Manushi will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s The Great Indian Family. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal and Yashpal Sharma in lead roles. The movie is expected to release in 2023.

