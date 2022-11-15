PICS: Mouni Roy Is A Vision To Behold In This Gold Metallic Gown

Mouni Roy who already had a massive fan following became all the more popular among fans post her appearance in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Mouni’s role as the antagonist Junoon was lauded by all. Mouni has proven her acting skills and created a special place in fans’ hearts with her exceptional fashion choices.

Her style statement is absolutely inspiring and worth bookmarking for future reference. Recently, Mouni Roy posted pictures in a golden envy-inducing outfit leaving her fandom stunned as she killed the look with her grace and confidence.

The actress’ sartorial choices are truly a blessing for the sore eyes as she keeps updating her wardrobe with the hottest trends. She dished glitz and glamour as she decked up in a metallic gold pleated gown from the shelves of fashion designer Shivani Awasty.

The sleeveless outfit featured a wrap-around detail accentuating her curves, a plunging neckline highlighting her décolletage, cut-outs near the waist and vertical pleats from below the waist. Her makeup game was on point as she opted for radiant skin, bold and smokey eyes, drawn eyebrows, nude lips, and stunning poses for the camera.

She flaunted her wavy-hair look to complement the bold outfit. To draw all the attention to the gown, the actress chose just a diamond ring in one hand.

Check out the outfit here-

Previously too, the actress made the jaws drop, with her impeccable style sense. In this particular photo, Mouni opted for an ethnic fusion outfit as she turned muse for the designer label Shantanu and Nikhil.

The one-shoulder white saree gown featured faux leather details, pleats and sheer details. One of the sleeves had a brown border which matched the leather detailing on the outfit.

To accessorize herself, she opted for a statement bracelet in the shape of a snake and hooped earrings. Her makeup was on fleek, with glowing skin, smokey eyes with winged eyeliner, nude lip colour and beaming highlighter.

