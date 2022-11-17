Pics: Nora Fatehi and Kajol Make Heads Turn at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

The paparazzi papped Kajol on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Kajol, who dropped by the dance reality show to promote her new movie Salaam Venky, was photographed with Nora Fatehi, one of the judges on the show. They both looked incredibly stunning. While Nora chose a beige-coloured embroidered body-con dress, Kajol opted for a gorgeous crimson saree.

Nora Fatehi’s beige dress has a round neckline, tassel details, intricate bead embroidery, half sleeves embellished with feathers, a long ground-touching hem, and a figure-hugging fit. Nora went for slick winged eyeliner, mascara, silver eyeshadow, pink lip colour, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, darker brows, and sharp contouring for her aesthetic appeal. To accessorise her look, Nora donned medium-sized hoop earrings and rings that perfectly balanced out the embellishments on the dress. Her long gown and a messy wavy high ponytail with bangs accentuated her height.

Meanwhile, Kajol matched the six yards with a classic half-sleeved embroidered blouse. The elaborate, dazzling sequin embroidery that covers the brilliant red sarees looks stunning. The final glam picks in terms of accessories included a chic choker necklace, rings, side-parted loose-waved hair, sleek eyeliner, a nude lip colour, mascara, and flushed pink cheeks.

Every outfit Nora wore while filming Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was gorgeous. From stunning sarees to shimmery gowns, Nora’s Instagram is filled with her glamorous looks from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Kajol, on the other hand, loves basic yet exquisite sarees with little to no heavy embroidery, but she accessories them with substantial jewellery to complete the appearance.

While both outfits looked gorgeous, which one best reflects your personal taste in fashion?

